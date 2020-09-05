“Ember Months” A Myth Or Reality?

The last four months of the year – September, October, November and December – are attributed to having an upsurge in tragic events. thus, a lot of prayer sessions are organised by religious groups to ward off potential evil so as to see the end of the year.

The last four months of the year – September, October, November and December – are attributed to having an upsurge in tragic events. thus, a lot of prayer sessions are organised by religious groups to ward off potential evil so as to see the end of the year.

It is important to note that frequent cases of road crashes during this period are unconnected to demonic activities but due to an increase in movement.

The ‘ember months can be disaster-free if we play our part as patriotic citizens.

The ‘ember months can be disaster-free if we play our part as patriotic citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...