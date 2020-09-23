Emir of Zazzau: How Jonathan, Sambo, Lawan, Buni, Boni, others, pay last respect

Late Emir of Zazzau

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Dignitaries from across the nation converged in Zaria to condole with the people of Zazzau Emirate on the death of Alhaji Shehu Idris, immediate past emir of Zazzau.

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, incumbent Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Yobe. State Governor Maimala Buni ,Mr Boni Haruna among other, glowing tribute to late Idris who they described as a father.

The Emir’s palace was like a mini Nigeria in Tuesday people from all over the country and beyond came to commiserate.

According to the former President, Dr.Good luck Jonathan ,he said he was at the palace to personally pay his condolence to the Emirate council, people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna state.

He described the late Emir as man of peace who embraced everybody.

He was accompanied by the former Vice-President, Mohammed Namadi Sambo who is an indigene of Zaria, Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, Amb. Aminu Wali, Former Adamawa State Governor Boni Haruna,etc.

According to Jonathan, “today, we expressed our condolences to the government of Kaduna state, Zazzau Emirate and citizens of Zazzau. You are not mourning the late Emir alone, we prayed that God Almighty should grants him eternal rest.”

“Zazzau Emirate is quiet unique to the federal government as it plays host to many institutions .This has shown that, the Emirate is important for overall development of the country,” he said.

The Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan described the late Emir as a peace loving monarch and an advocate of interreligious harmony.

He said Alhaji Shehu Idris actively played his role for overall development of Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna state and the nation at large.

He called on leaders to emulate the legacies of the late Emir ,to sustain peaceful coexistence enjoyed in the Emirate, and prayed to God to grant the soul of the late Emir eternal rest and highest grade of Paradise.

“Traditional institutions are key players in supporting government to sustain peace in their various domains,” he said.

The Senate President appealed to the key stakeholders responsible to maintaining security, law and order in the the country, to reflect on the roles of traditional institutions towards achieving sustainable peace.

He called on other stakeholders to reflect on the roles played by the traditional institutions in maintaining peace in the face of the security challenges in the country.

He said the delegation he led on the condolence visit to the Emirate and Kaduna state, represents the Senate and House of Representatives.

On the delegation were among others, the Acting National Chairman of the APC and Yobe state Governor, Alhaji Maimala Buni, the Senate Leader, Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya, Sen. Bola Ashiru and Sen. Abdullahi Kwari.

Meanwhile, the kingmakers were yet to submit their recommendations of a successor to the government, even as speculations heightened on Tuesday evening between supporters of a former Maritime administrator and a staff of NNPC said to be a top prince in the Emirate.

