Emir of Zazzau Shehu Idris dies at 84

The Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Shehu Idris, CFR, has died at the age of 84.

The emir died at 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday after a brief illness, a prince of Bamali royal family in Zaria confirmed.

Emir Idris was admitted on Saturday at the hospital after his protracted illness deteriorated.

The first-class traditional ruler of Zauzzau from the Katsinawa royal clan assumed the throne on 15th February 1975. He reigned for 45 years.

His funeral prayers will be conducted by 5 pm Sunday at Zaria, Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai said.

