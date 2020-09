ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna State, Shehu Idris, has passed on. He died on Sunday at the age of 84.

The monarch spent 45 years on the throne having ascended to the throne in 1975 at the age of 36.

Kaduna state commissioner for home affairs and internal security, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Idris died at an Army 44 Reference Hospital in Kaduna after a short admission, according to palace sources.

Details later…

Related

Continue Reading