Emmy 2020: Full Winners List And Notable Moments

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala on March 31, 2019, in Toronto.GP Images / Getty Images

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards which honours the best in television programming was held at the Staples Center on Sunday while winners gave speeches virtually from their homes.

Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” became the first comedy series to sweep the four main acting categories in a single year, as well as the first comedy or drama series to win all seven major awards in a single year. And Canadian actor Dan Levy also became the first person to win an award in all four major disciplines in a single year for his starring role in “Schitt’s Creek”.

American actress Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest winner for best lead actress in a drama for her role in “Euphoria.”

Catherine O’Hara won her first acting Emmy for her role as Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek.”

Tyler Perry received the Governor’s Award, which is given to a single person, project or entity for “extraordinary” or “cumulative” accomplishment. In his acceptance speech, Perry told a personal story about a quilt made by Perry’s grandmother, and about its symbolic resonance with the experiences of Black Americans.

See below for a list of nominees and winners.

Outstanding drama series


Better Call Saul


Killing Eve


The Crown


The Handmaid’s Tale


The Mandalorian


Ozark


Stranger Things


Succession – WINNER

Supporting actress in a drama series


Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)


Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)


Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER


Thandie Newton (Westworld)


Sarah Snook (Succession)


Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)


Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)


Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting actor in a drama series


Nicholas Braun (Succession)


Kieran Culkin (Succession)


Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – WINNER


Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)


Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)


Matthew Macfayden (Succession)


Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)


Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Directing for a drama series


Benjamin Caron (The Crown, “Aberfan”)


Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”)


Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, “The Interview”)


Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, “Prisoners of War”)


Mark Mylod (Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”)


Andrij Parekh (Succession, “Hunting”) – WINNER


Alik Sakharov (Ozark, “Fire Pink”)


Ben Semanoff (Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

Writing for a drama series


Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”) – WINNER


Miki Johnson (Ozark, “Fire Pink”)


Peter Morgan (The Crown, “Aberfan”)


Chris Mundy (Ozark, “All In”)


Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”)


John Shiban (Ozark, “Boss Fight”)


Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul, “Bagman”)

Lead actress in a drama series


Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)


Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)


Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER


Jennifer Aniston (Morning Show)


Laura Linney (Ozark)


Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Lead actor in a drama series


Jason Bateman (Ozark)


Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)


Billy Porter (Pose)


Steve Carrell (Morning Show)


Jeremy Strong (Succession) – WINNER


Brian Cox (Succession)

Reality competition program


The Masked Singer


Nailed It!


RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER


Top Chef


The Voice

Outstanding limited series


Little Fires Everywhere


Mrs America


Unbelievable


Unorthodox


Watchmen – WINNER

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie


Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) – WINNER


Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)


Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)


Louis Gossett Jr (Watchmen)


Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)


Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Directing for a limited series


Steph Green (Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”)


Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People, “Episode 5”)


Nicole Kassell (Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)


Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) – WINNER


Lynn Shelton (Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”)


Stephen Williams (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”)

Writing for a limited series


Tanya Barfield (Mrs America, “Shirley”)


Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman (Unbelievable, “Episode 1”)


Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”) – WINNER


Sally Rooney and Alice Birch (Normal People, “Episode 3”)


Anna Winger (Unorthodox, “Part 1”)

Actor in a limited series


Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)


Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)


Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)


Paul Mescal (Normal People)


Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – WINNER

Actress in a limited series


Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)


Octavia Spencer (Self Made)


Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)


Regina King (Watchmen) – WINNER


Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Variety talk series


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


Full Frontal with Samantha Bee


Jimmy Kimmel Live!


The Daily Show with Trevor Noah


Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Outstanding comedy series


Curb Your Enthusiasm


The Good Place


Schitt’s Creek – WINNER


Dead To Me


Insecure


The Kominsky Method


The Marvelous Mrs Maisel


What We Do In The Shadows

Supporting actress in a comedy series


Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)


Betty Gilpin (Glow)


D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)


Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)


Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)


Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER


Yvonne Orji (Insecure)


Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting actor in a comedy series


Mahershala Ali (Ramy)


Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)


Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)


Sterling K Brown (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)


William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)


Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER


Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)


Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Directing for a comedy series


James Burrows (Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”)


Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”) – WINNER


Gail Mancuso (Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”)


Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”)


Matt Shakman (The Great, “The Great”)


Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)


Ramy Youssef (Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”)

Writing for a comedy series


Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending) – WINNER


Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil (What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”)


Tony McNamara (The Great, “The Great”)


Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”)


Michael Schur (The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”)


Paul Simms, (What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”)


David West Read (Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”)

Lead actor in a comedy series


Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)


Don Cheadle (Black Monday)


Ted Danson (The Good Place)


Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)


Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER


Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Lead actress in a comedy


Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)


Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)


Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)


Tracee Ellis-Ross (black-ish)


Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER


Issa Rae (Insecure)

Guest actor in a comedy series


Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER


Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)


Fred Willard (Modern Family)


Dev Patel (Modern Love)


Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live)


Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live)

Guest actress in a comedy series


Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER


Angela Bassett (A Black Lady Sketch Show)


Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)


Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)


Bette Midler (The Politician)


Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live)

Guest actor in a drama series


Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) – WINNER


Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)


Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)


Martin Short (The Morning Show)


Jason Bateman (The Outsider)


James Cromwell (Succession)

Guest actress in a drama series


Cherry Jones (Succession) – WINNER


Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)


Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)


Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)


Harriet Walter (Succession)


Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series


The Last Dance – WINNER


American Masters


Hillary


McMillion$


Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

