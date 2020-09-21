Emmy 2020: Full Winners List And Notable Moments

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala on March 31, 2019, in Toronto.GP Images / Getty Images

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards which honours the best in television programming was held at the Staples Center on Sunday while winners gave speeches virtually from their homes.

Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” became the first comedy series to sweep the four main acting categories in a single year, as well as the first comedy or drama series to win all seven major awards in a single year. And Canadian actor Dan Levy also became the first person to win an award in all four major disciplines in a single year for his starring role in “Schitt’s Creek”.

American actress Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest winner for best lead actress in a drama for her role in “Euphoria.”

Catherine O’Hara won her first acting Emmy for her role as Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek.”

Tyler Perry received the Governor’s Award, which is given to a single person, project or entity for “extraordinary” or “cumulative” accomplishment. In his acceptance speech, Perry told a personal story about a quilt made by Perry’s grandmother, and about its symbolic resonance with the experiences of Black Americans.

See below for a list of nominees and winners.

Outstanding drama series



Better Call Saul



Killing Eve



The Crown



The Handmaid’s Tale



The Mandalorian



Ozark



Stranger Things



Succession – WINNER

Supporting actress in a drama series



Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)



Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)



Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER



Thandie Newton (Westworld)



Sarah Snook (Succession)



Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)



Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)



Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting actor in a drama series



Nicholas Braun (Succession)



Kieran Culkin (Succession)



Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – WINNER



Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)



Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)



Matthew Macfayden (Succession)



Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)



Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Directing for a drama series



Benjamin Caron (The Crown, “Aberfan”)



Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”)



Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, “The Interview”)



Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, “Prisoners of War”)



Mark Mylod (Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”)



Andrij Parekh (Succession, “Hunting”) – WINNER



Alik Sakharov (Ozark, “Fire Pink”)



Ben Semanoff (Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

Writing for a drama series



Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”) – WINNER



Miki Johnson (Ozark, “Fire Pink”)



Peter Morgan (The Crown, “Aberfan”)



Chris Mundy (Ozark, “All In”)



Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”)



John Shiban (Ozark, “Boss Fight”)



Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul, “Bagman”)

Lead actress in a drama series



Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)



Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)



Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER



Jennifer Aniston (Morning Show)



Laura Linney (Ozark)



Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Lead actor in a drama series



Jason Bateman (Ozark)



Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)



Billy Porter (Pose)



Steve Carrell (Morning Show)



Jeremy Strong (Succession) – WINNER



Brian Cox (Succession)

Reality competition program



The Masked Singer



Nailed It!



RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER



Top Chef



The Voice

Outstanding limited series



Little Fires Everywhere



Mrs America



Unbelievable



Unorthodox



Watchmen – WINNER

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) – WINNER



Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)



Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)



Louis Gossett Jr (Watchmen)



Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)



Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Directing for a limited series



Steph Green (Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”)



Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People, “Episode 5”)



Nicole Kassell (Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)



Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) – WINNER



Lynn Shelton (Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”)



Stephen Williams (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”)

Writing for a limited series



Tanya Barfield (Mrs America, “Shirley”)



Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman (Unbelievable, “Episode 1”)



Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”) – WINNER



Sally Rooney and Alice Birch (Normal People, “Episode 3”)



Anna Winger (Unorthodox, “Part 1”)

Actor in a limited series



Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)



Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)



Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)



Paul Mescal (Normal People)



Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – WINNER

Actress in a limited series



Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)



Octavia Spencer (Self Made)



Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)



Regina King (Watchmen) – WINNER



Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Variety talk series



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee



Jimmy Kimmel Live!



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Outstanding comedy series



Curb Your Enthusiasm



The Good Place



Schitt’s Creek – WINNER



Dead To Me



Insecure



The Kominsky Method



The Marvelous Mrs Maisel



What We Do In The Shadows

Supporting actress in a comedy series



Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)



Betty Gilpin (Glow)



D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)



Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)



Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)



Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER



Yvonne Orji (Insecure)



Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting actor in a comedy series



Mahershala Ali (Ramy)



Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)



Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)



Sterling K Brown (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)



William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)



Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER



Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)



Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Directing for a comedy series



James Burrows (Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”)



Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”) – WINNER



Gail Mancuso (Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”)



Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”)



Matt Shakman (The Great, “The Great”)



Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)



Ramy Youssef (Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”)

Writing for a comedy series



Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending) – WINNER



Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil (What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”)



Tony McNamara (The Great, “The Great”)



Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”)



Michael Schur (The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”)



Paul Simms, (What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”)



David West Read (Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”)

Lead actor in a comedy series



Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)



Don Cheadle (Black Monday)



Ted Danson (The Good Place)



Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)



Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER



Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Lead actress in a comedy



Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)



Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)



Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)



Tracee Ellis-Ross (black-ish)



Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER



Issa Rae (Insecure)

Guest actor in a comedy series



Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER



Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)



Fred Willard (Modern Family)



Dev Patel (Modern Love)



Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live)



Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live)

Guest actress in a comedy series



Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER



Angela Bassett (A Black Lady Sketch Show)



Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)



Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)



Bette Midler (The Politician)



Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live)

Guest actor in a drama series



Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) – WINNER



Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)



Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)



Martin Short (The Morning Show)



Jason Bateman (The Outsider)



James Cromwell (Succession)

Guest actress in a drama series



Cherry Jones (Succession) – WINNER



Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)



Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)



Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)



Harriet Walter (Succession)



Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series



The Last Dance – WINNER



American Masters



Hillary



McMillion$



Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness