Emmy Awards: Succession creator sends ‘un-thank-you’ messages to Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong attacked Donald Trump and Boris Johnson for their ‘crummy’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic as he accepted an Emmy for his hit HBO series last night.

The British screenwriter sent ‘un-thank-you’ messages to Trump, Johnson and the virus itself after winning the Outstanding Drama Series award at the virtual ceremony last night.

He accepted the award – the seventh for Succession on the night – from a hotel in London after the show beat out Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Ozark, Stranger Things, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Mandalorian to win the prize.

In the last speech of the night, he berated the US and UK leaders for their ‘crummy and uncoordinated’ handling of Covid-19 while taking aim at ‘all the nationalists and quasi-nationalist governments in the world’.

From Peep Show to Black Mirror: Jesse Armstrong’s career Born in 1972, Jesse Armstrong worked as a researcher for Labour MP Doug Henderson before he started his screenwriting career. With his longtime collaborator Sam Bain, he was a co-creator of Peep Show and wrote for another British comedy duo in Mitchell and Webb. The pair were also credited on the film Four Lions, a send-up of jihadist terrorism. Armstrong also worked with Armando Iannucci on The Thick of It, as well as its film spin-off In The Loop and the loosely-inspired US adaptation Veep. In 2011 he wrote an episode of Black Mirror – The Entire History of You – for Charlie Brooker’s widely-acclaimed series. HBO commissioned Succession in 2017 and the show premiered a year later, claiming its greatest awards triumph last night.

Armstrong’s show is a portrait of a powerful, back-stabbing family wrangling for control of a dynastic media empire.

The showrunner spoke after the series won awards for best drama writing and directing, while star Jeremy Strong bagged best actor honors.

‘Thank you very much indeed. This is such a very nice moment and it’s very sad not to be with the cast and some of the crew to share it with you all tonight, but this is a wonderful achievement for the whole group,’ Armstrong said.

His speech was briefly interrupted by a telephone ringing, with Armstrong quipping, ‘Room service, probably,’ as Kieran Culkin was seen laughing in another video.

‘But for being robbed of the opportunity to spend this time with our peers and with the cast and crew, I think I’d maybe like to do some un-thank yous,’ Armstrong added.

‘Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response, un-thank you to Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country,’ he added.

He added: ‘Un-thank you to all the nationalist and quasi-nationalist governments in the world that are exactly the opposite of what we need right now and un-thank you to the media moguls who do so much to keep them in power. So un-thank you.’

America and Britain have two of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 and both countries have faced severe criticism for their handling of the crisis.

A YouGov poll tracker shows fewer than 40 per cent of people in the UK and US approving of their government’s response, compared to more than 60 per cent in Germany, Italy and Canada among others.

After the ceremony ended, Armstrong revealed his celebratory plans in the U.K. involved grabbing some breakfast.

‘(I’m) hopefully by going to breakfast because it’s 4 a.m. [in the U.K.] and in case something positive happened I didn’t drink anything so I’m hoping for a champagne breakfast with this lovely group,’ he said.

Armstrong added, ‘It’s the kind of celebration an old person would have’ after the ceremony.

Armstrong’s hit series Succession took home seven Emmys out of 18 nominations in its second season at HBO.

Jeremy Strong won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Kendall Roy, with Cherry Jones winning Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the Creative Arts Emmys last week.

Armstrong himself won for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the episode This Is Not For Tears.

Director Andrij Parekh won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the episode entitled Hunting.

Succession also scored Creative Arts Emmy wins for Outstanding Casting For a Drama Series (Avy Kaufman) and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series (William Henry, Venya Bruk).

