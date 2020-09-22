Emmys Style: Gowns, Pajamas And… Hazmat Tuxedos

US actress Zendaya during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by – / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP)

The Emmys on Sunday basically turned into the world’s most glamorous Zoom call, with Hollywood A-listers beaming into an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles from their apartments, guest houses and various other locations in 10 countries.

Here are some takeaways about how Tinseltown’s top stars suited up for the coronavirus era’s first major awards show:

Making a statement

Politics often take center stage at the Emmys, and even without a traditional red carpet, this year was no different.

Regina King accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for “Watchmen” during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment)

Winner Regina King (“Watchmen”) paired a pink power suit with a tee-shirt bearing the image of Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman killed in a police shooting in her own home, and the words “Say Her Name.”

Uzo Aduba wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt as she wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for “Mrs. America” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP)

Uzo Aduba, who won the Emmy for best-supporting actress in a limited series or television movie for “Mrs America,” wore a simple black tee-shirt with Taylor’s name in script — and a gold ball skirt.

This handout picture released courtesy of American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC shows Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson after receiving the Emmy for Watchmen during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020.(Photo by – / Image Group LA / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP)

“Watchmen” creator Damon Lindelof sported a tee-shirt under his jacket that read “Remember Tulsa ’21” — a reference to a racial massacre in the Oklahoma city of Tulsa that left up to 300 black people dead in 1921, which figures in the show.

Sterling K. Brown during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 20, 2020. – Hollywood’s first major Covid-era award show will look radically different to previous editions, with no red carpet and a host broadcasting from an empty theater in Los Angeles, which remains under strict lockdown. (Photo by – / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP)

And the final presenter of the night, “This Is Us” star Sterling K Brown, wore a Black Lives Matter tee-shirt with a clenched fist.

Glamming it up

Of course, the few stars who took the stage with host Jimmy Kimmel had to dress to impress, and they did not disappoint.

Surprise winner Zendaya (“Euphoria”) wowed in a sculptural black and purple gown from African-American designer Christopher John Rogers. Jennifer Aniston donned a black Dior dress — and managed to look glam wielding a fire extinguisher for an onstage joke.

Tracee Ellis Ross rolled out her own miniature red carpet for the virtual Emmys on Sunday. (Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram)

And nominee Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) oozed sex appeal in a gold Alexandre Vauthier gown — cut down to there, and with a high central slit revealing her legs.

This handout screen shot released courtesy of American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC shows nominee Kerry Washington (R) and Reese Witherspoon (L) celebrating an early 2021 while watching remotely the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. – (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP) /

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington hosted a faux New Year’s Eve party to honor their limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” — and wish an early end to a tough 2020. They wore gowns, but one guest wore a vintage Nirvana tee-shirt.

Daniel Levy, creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek,” opted for a chic gray Thom Browne suit with a kilt — that got a lot of air time, given the show’s multiple wins and the fun socially distanced event the cast and crew held in Toronto.

His outfit was a nod to the show’s finale, in which his character wore similar attire for his same-sex wedding.

Pajamas! And animals!

Of course, organizers told participants that informal chic was encouraged, and many stars took the note, with some wearing glammed up pajamas and others bringing their canine companions to the party.

Octavia Spencer

Nominee Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”) donned a floral robe and drank wine, while past winner Alex Borstein lounged on a giant bed in a silky pink and black nightgown/robe combo.

Rachel Brosnahan wore pajamas for the at-home event, but her navy and purple set, which matched the one worn by her husband, Jason Ralph, along with bowties worn by their two dogs

Borstein’s co-star on “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel,” past winner Rachel Brosnahan, adopted all the trends, wearing a chic pajama top AND having her “farty” — her word — dog Winston by her side.

Jane Lynch, also a cast member on “Maisel,” invited her dog Rumi, named for the Persian poet, to join her on camera.

Randall Park walking with an alpaca during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Image Group LA / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP) And actor Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”) was upstaged at the Staples Center… by an alpaca in a bow tie.

“When you read an email too quickly, the phrase ‘You’re presenting with an alpaca’ looks a lot like the phrase ‘You’re presenting with Al Pacino’,” Park quipped.

A mannequin in a tuxedo hazmat suit guards the Emmy statuettes in preparation for the 72nd Emmy Awards Sunday.

(Lindha Narvaez/ ABC)

The ultimate COVID formal wear

Perhaps the most on-point outfit of the night was the hazmat tuxedo, worn by those tasked with visiting some of the Emmy winners at their home to deliver their golden statuettes.

Organizers told Variety that the suit was designed in conjunction with a hazmat manufacturer, to ensure top protection for the awards couriers.

-AFP