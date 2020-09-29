EndSars: Wife to be allegedly raped and murdered by SARS operatives

It is a common saying that the police is your friend but in Nigeria, the reverse is the case. The ordinary citizen thinks the police is anything negative, and not a friend. The hashtag #endsars has continuously trended on social media and on the lips of countless of citizens in Nigeria as to the unabated vicious killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Recently, Nigerian social media has been swamped by tales of indiscriminate arrests, extortion and murder by SARS officers. Nigerians have called for the government and police force to take appropriate steps to investigate and address the brutality but little has changed as even more dreadful stories continue to surface. #endsars #extortion #murder #crime #killing #police

