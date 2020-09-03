England Announces Equal Pay For National Teams

File photo: England’s defender Steph Houghton (hidden) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women’s World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. Denis Charlet / AFP

England men’s and women’s senior players have been paid the same match fee for representing their country since January 2020, the Football Association confirmed on Thursday.

Brazil on Wednesday joined Australia, Norway and New Zealand on the list of football associations who had publicly committed to paying their men and women players the same amount for earning a senior cap.

“The FA pays its women’s players exactly the same as their male counterparts for representing England, both in terms of match fees and match bonuses,” the FA said in a statement.

“This parity has been in place since January 2020.”

In March 2019, the US women’s team, the current world champions, sued their federation alleging discrimination over pay and conditions.

A judge dismissed their case in May this year but the team have appealed that ruling.

AFP