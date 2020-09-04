Enjoy Full Entertainment At Home With Laughter On Lockdown

Enjoy belly-aching laughs and vibe to your favourite tunes from the comfort and safety of your home with Laughter on Lockdown: The Independence Day Show.

This show is scheduled to air live from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on Africa Magic Family CH 154 on 1 October 2020, the show is hosted by veteran comedian, Okechukwu Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi.

The family-friendly, one of a kind event promises laughter, entertainment, and fun features stand-up comedy performances from Nigeria’s best and most vibrant comedians including Buchi, Senator, Owen Gee, Chi-gurl, SLK, and Kenny Blaq.

The show will also feature performances from modern afrobeats music pioneer, Sound Sultan, fast-rising star and fan favourite Omah Lay, and the vibrant, multi-talented Emma OhEmGee and his 16-man OhEmGeeBand.

The show pays homage to the strength, beauty, and resilience of Nigerians as Nigeria turns 60 amidst a global pandemic and will adhere to social distancing guidelines as recommended by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State government.

You can dance, laugh, and vibe to your favourite comedians and musicians right from the corner of your room.