Enjoying the goodness of God – Part 6

Life is full of narratives of transformed stories, experiences, and lives by God. Even in the sad experiences of life, God is still good.

As Charles Spurgeon wrote, “Even in affliction God is good, and does good. This is the confession of experience.” Satan would always make us feel forgotten, unloved, and uncared for by God. He will always make us forget the kindness and mercies of God. Yet, we are daily surrounded by God’s love and care. Like Paul rightly asked, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?” (Romans‬)

For those who think God has forgotten them, I want to say that He has not, He can change the storyline of your life. He changed the grim experiences of Naomi from bitterness to sweetness. He changed the storyline of Hannah from a barren woman to a mother of children. He changed the narrative of Ruth from a widow to a mother of a child. He also changed the experiences of Elizabeth. In her words, “Now, at last, the Lord has helped me,” she said, adding, “He has taken away my public disgrace!” (Luke)‬

God has a plan for every one of us even when we think He does not. Have you wondered how orphans make it through life even when they have no one to care for them? Yet, in some way or another, they get to achieve their life’s dreams and get to the pinnacle of life. Esther is one example. Have you wondered how widows achieve their life goals even when they have lost their spouse? Or, how some single parents make it in life, depending on God alone to pull them through? Behind all this is God’s providence at work.

Think of how the providence of God provided a lamb for Abraham for sacrifice, connected Rahab, a harlot to the lineage of God simply by her faith. It started with God bringing her in contact with the spies. Other examples of God’s providential care, which culminated to salvation include the Ethiopian Eunuch (Acts 8), Philip, who was divinely led to Samaria to do a revival meeting (Acts 8), Peter’s going to the house of Cornelius (Acts 10), Jesus’s encounter with the woman of Samaria (John 4) and Barnabas going to Saul (Acts 9). The Holy Spirit is constantly showing the love and goodness of God and leading people to salvation.

God shows us mercy even when we don’t deserve it. What we call the help of men is the benevolence of God extended to us through men. When a man chooses to help us, it is because God touched his heart to help us.

God specialises in turning tragic situations around. A survivor of COVID-19 intoned, “why me? I should have died but survived.”

In another case, a man was in a ship, which wrecked on the high seas and most of the occupants of the ships died. But the cook in the ship survived after spending three days in the water without any life jacket. A rescue team, who were searching for dead bodies had given up hope of seeing any survivors when they suddenly spotted him under the water after three days of the incident.

We may not understand why tragedies occur or why this man survived and others died. All told like the Puritans said, “Providence is a soft pillow for anxious heads.” Our confidence lies in this one fact, God cares about us. Contact:pastoracukachi@gmail.com