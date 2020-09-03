Entries open for music scholarship

By Sampson Unamka

THE MTN foundation has commenced calls for application for the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) scholarship programme 2020. The call for application, which began on Friday, August 7, 2020, is open to musically-inclined young Nigerians across the country.

Since 2006, the MTN Foundation partnering with MUSON has funded over 330 music scholars providing a scholarship award covering tuition, transportation, resource materials, among others for a two-year diploma.

MUSON’s internationally recognised programme promotes the understanding and performance of classical and contemporary music. All applicants must possess a minimum academic qualification of GCE with at least five credit passes including English or its SSCE equivalent. In addition, applicants must have a grade five or higher pass certificate of MUSON or any other recognised music examining body.

Speaking on the scholarship, Acting Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, said, “Music is a universal form of expression. Music education is however not readily available or affordable to millions of young Nigerians. It has been inspiring seeing our young scholars excel in various areas of music across the globe. We are excited at the talent we will receive this year, and look forward to playing our part in achieving their dreams.”