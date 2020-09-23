Enugu govt orders reopening of schools

The Enugu State Government has announced the phased re-opening of all primary and secondary schools in the state for 3rd term academic activities, on Monday, September 28, 2020.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Uche Eze, the decision was reached “following the Enugu State Education sector stakeholders’ consensus and gracious approval of His Excellency the Governor”.

Mr Eze pointed out that “it is important to note that necessary measures have been put in place in our schools for safe re-opening”.

He added that “teachers/students/pupils are therefore requested to ensure that they abide by the approved guidelines on COVID-19”, stressing that “no person will be allowed into any school without appropriate facemask/shield.”

According to the commissioner, “strong monitoring teams at state and Local Government Areas have been constituted to monitor compliance with the approved guidelines for the safety of all that operate in our schools”.

He therefore noted that “Primary six and Junior Secondary three students have completed their examinations and are not expected to be back to school”.

Continue Reading