Enugu reopens schools on Monday

The Federal Government shut down schools in the country in March following the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, yesterday by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the decision to reopen schools was reached “following the Enugu State Education sector stakeholders’ consensus and gracious approval of the governor”.

He said the state government had put in place measures to prevent students from contracting coronavirus.

Eze added: “Teachers, students and pupils are therefore requested to ensure that they abide by the approved guidelines on COVID-19. No person will be allowed into any school without an appropriate face mask/shield.

“Strong monitoring teams have been constituted to monitor compliance with the approved guidelines for the safety of all that operate in our schools.”