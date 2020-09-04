Environmental violations: Lagos govt seals 15 hotels

By Bose Adelaja

For violating environmental rules in some parts of Lagos State, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency LASEPA, Friday, sealed 15 hotels across the state.

Some of the facilities are SkyLounge nightclub, at 10, Dayo Adeniji Street, New Oko-Oba, Agege; a residential building at 208 Ikorodu Road; CIRCA Food/ Restaurant, located at 12A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I and New Hotel at 40, Ekoro Road, Abule Egba, Lagos.

The General Manager of the Agency, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, who disclosed this during an enforcement exercise lamented the flagrant disobedience of some hospitality/leisure operators to environmental laws guiding their business operations.

She said the enforcement was due to public outcry over environmental noise saying, “We responded to over 50 complaints on noise pollution and sealed 15 facilities after verification and confirmation of claims. This calls for caution and responsiveness on the part of all concerned.

The issue of noise pollution has become a perennial problem that is posing a serious threat to the sanity, stability and peace of mind of victims.



“Reports received in recent times are mostly about earlier sealed and re-opened facilities, indicating non-adherence to rules and regulations by the sanctioned operators. Their short-lived compliance is thereby pretentious and deceptive and shall be dealt with in accordance with the extant laws”, she said.

The General Manager said more zones have been created to avail residents the opportunity to report any environmental pollution in their areas adding,

“It is disheartening to note that standard of compliance, particularly from recalcitrant pollutants that had earlier been sanctioned, and later given a clean bill for complying with extant laws are still engaging in the act of noise-making.” She added.

