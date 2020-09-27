Epe Berger bridge disaster: Truck, 3 bodies recovered

LASEMA response unit PHOTO: Twitter

Three bodies and the six tire Volvo truck which plunged into the Epe River late Friday night were yesterday, recovered.

The Volvo truck fell off the Berger bridge at Epe into the Epe River after it collided with a truck and was only retrieved about 1 p.m yesterday afternoon.

Three adult males were also recovered along with Volvo truck loaded with sand.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) disclosed that operation was suspended on Friday midnight to resume yesterday, which also necessitated a change of mode of operation from Search and Rescue to Search and Recovery due to time-lapse in the window period known as the “Golden Hour”.

A combined team of agency responders that participated in the operation included the Marine Rescue Unit of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and LASEMA, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force, and local divers.