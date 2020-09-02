Erica, an incompetent HOH without Kiddwaya – Vee

Adeniyi Adewoyin

Vee has said that the current Head of House, Erica, is an incompetent leader and cannot perform her roles without the assistance of Kiddwaya.

Vee said this during a conversation with Laycon on Day 44 in the House.

She told Laycon that other Housemates find it difficult to blend with Erica whenever she’s Head of House, stating it doesn’t happen with Ozo when he was HOH.

“We are always cooperative when Ozo is head of house because he is diplomatic but Erica on the other hand leans on Kiddwaya to get things done.

“That was the reason I got pissed during rehearsal,” Vee told Laycon.