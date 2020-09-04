BBNaija : I’ve Seen Erica And Kiddwaya Do Bad ‘Bad Stuff’ – Wathoni (video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Wathoni has revealed that she knew about Kiddwaya and Erica’s raunchy escapades while in the house.

It can be recalled that Erica had confirmed that she had sex with Kiddwaya while the pair were in the Head of House lounge.

Since the pair shared the Head of House lounge during the fourth week of the show, many fans have been speculating that they actually got down with each other during that time.

They spent the full week together after Erica won the Head of House challenge and choose Kiddwaya, her love interest, as her deputy.

Speaking about that period with Neo earlier today, Erica confirmed that the pair did ‘crazy things’ while further stating that they did everything possible.

If they show videos of all the things that happened in that Head of House lounge…even me I don’t want to watch it” Erica said laughing

Neo went on to ask the details of what they did, he asked ”Blowjob?” and Erica responded ”I did everything”

In an interview Wathoni sat for with Brighto, the mother of one revealed that she has also seen the couple do ‘bad stuff’ because her bed is beside Kiddwaya’s. Wathoni went on to state that she has always known that her issue with Erica is because of Kiddwaya, but she refused to admit that.

“The attraction was because he is a cute guy, he speaks well that’s it. “I know about everything that has been going on. They’ve been doing bad stuff and I knew about it. Sometimes I see them. “My bed is beside Kiddwaya’s. And I feel like her issues with me have always been because of Kiddwaya but she keeps denying it but it has always been Kiddwaya.”

