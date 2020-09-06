Ethan Is Supreme dead at 17 after apparent drug overdose as friends remember him  

By Glenn Garner For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:31 EDT, 6 September 2020 | Updated: 17:53 EDT, 6 September 2020

Beauty influencer Ethan Peters (aka Ethan Is Supreme) has died at 17 years old, following an apparent drug overdose.

Although details are scarce, he appears to have overdosed (possibly on Percocet) over the weekend.

Peters’ friend and fellow influencer Ava Louise took to Twitter on Saturday to break the news of her confidante’s passing, explaining that he’d developed a drug dependency in recent years.

RIP: Beauty influencer Ethan Peters (aka Ethan Is Supreme) has died at 17 years old, following an apparent drug overdose

She posted a throwback photo of them, writing: ‘My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame…..the only person there for me when I had no one.

‘I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip’

Louise continued: ‘Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage.

‘Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I f***ing tried harder I fucking wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped.’

Tragic passing: Although details are scarce, he appears to have overdosed (possibly on Percocet) over the weekend

Gone too soon: Peters was a rising influencer, with more than 500k Instagram followers

She also claimed: ‘2 percs killed my best friend. ONLY 2. Don’t do them or if you wanna at least f***ing test them first. Be safe- you don’t want your best friend to feel what I feel right now.’

Louise added: ‘Ethan was well liked and well respected in the beauty industry. About a year ago he turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age.

‘He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He’s a good f***ing person. He didn’t deserve to die.’

The influencer also took to Twitter with some resources for others struggling with addiction.

She wrote: ‘Ethan had an addiction and addiction should not be shamed. I’m openly discussing his cause of death to save the next kid from a perc.

Breaking news: Peters’ friend and fellow influencer Ava Louise took to Twitter on Saturday to break the news of her confidante’s passing, explaining that he’d developed a drug dependency in recent years

Paying respects: Other friends like Manny MUA also paid their respects

‘He was so bright and so smart. He needed to live. He was more than his demons and you all are to. Please get help. Call 1-800-662-4357’

Other friends like Manny MUA also paid their respects, writing on Twitter: ‘rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age.

‘i know he’s made many many mistakes… but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss’

Tana Mongeau posted a throwback to her Instagram Story with Peters, writing: ‘rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends. if you need anything reach out please.’

Grace Anne Auten also took to Instagram with some beach photos of the two of them, writing: ‘I love you. I can’t believe I have to say goodbye so soon.

‘We just talked a couple days ago, when you sent me a video of the disposables that had just come in from your visit here. F***. I f***ing hate it here. I wish I could say more..but there just aren’t any words. I love you. I believe you’re still here for me.’