Ethiopia: Government Working Towards Safe Return of Citizens From Exile

ADDIS ABABA – Given the large number of Ethiopian migrants to different Middle East countres, the government has also worked with unreserved efforts to repatriate as much citizens as the situation made it compulsory.

The citizens repatriated mainly from Saudi Arabia and Lebanon , among others.

Accordingly, it has repatriated a total of more than 400,000 citizens from Saudi Arabia during the past three years consistent with its principle of never refusing to receive citizens from any country but operating on the basis of availability of resources and capacity.

A press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the citizens were repatriated from May 2017 to March 2020. In addition, some 3,500 citizens were repatriated from April to July 2020 alone.

“Unfortunately, Ethiopia is the source, transit, and destination of migrants. And we have migrants problem in Africa and the Middle East countries at a higher scale,” the Ministry said.

It pointed out that working with many stakeholders in Beirut it has been successful, and is working with the UN in Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With an increasing number of migrants crossing the border into Saudi Arabia, the Ethiopian government is closely working with the Kingdom in many areas and assisting migrants being one of the priorities.

Since the number of migrants is enormous, following their cases has become a full-time engagement for many the diplomats in the Embassy in Riyadh and the consulate office in Jedda, it was learned. The ministry noted that the number is escalating and Saudi Arabia is accepting them despite their increasing number in which the Government of Ethiopia is always thankful for that.

“Our mission in Saudi has assigned dedicated employees to be stationed and consistently visit the migrants at detention centers while the Ethiopian mission staff lends a hand when different problems arise and works with the Saudi authorities to resolve them,” the release elaborated.

The Government of Ethiopia has extended its sincere appreciation to Saudi Arabia for the outstanding support extended to its citizens in general and Ethiopian irregular migrants in particular.

According to the press release, the Kingdom has always been willing to collaboratively work with the Government of Ethiopia at this difficult time and assisting the increasing number of migrants crossing the border despite the international pressure.

The ministry suggested that establishing a consultative body with Saudi Arabia is imperative to take the task of controlling and monitoring the cyclic out-migration of irregular migrants and to protect migrant rights.

The release revealed that the Ethiopian government was working with Saudi officials which raised concerns about the increasing number of migrants crossing the Saudi border. Accordingly, the mission has prioritized about 2,000 citizens and sent their details. The migrants will be repatriated beginning September 8 through October 6.

With a generous offer by Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs have prepared a proposal helping to support projects in source regions to integrate returnees, it was learned. Ethiopia has, on its part, increased the border checkpoints by establishing five more and planning to reach at least 27.

Some 329 Ethiopians have also returned home from Lebanon this week. An additional 74 Ethiopians migrants have arrived at Bole International Airport on Wednesday. Among the repatriated were prisoners, persons without residence permit, and those abused by their employers, it was learned.

The Ethiopian Consulate in Beirut said that 81 Ethiopians are also expected to return home tonight and in the coming days. The returnees from Lebanon were transported to Ethiopia with the expense of individuals, charities and groups.

Ethiopians who covered their own transportation costs have also returned home. Ethiopian Airlines has made discount for the returnees, it was stated. More than 2,300 Ethiopians have returned from Lebanon in eight rounds since the outbreak of popular protests in the country. According to the Ethiopian Consulate in Beirut, 3,300 Ethiopians are registered to return home in the ninth round.

In addition, some 165 Ethiopians who were living in difficult conditions in Lebanon are repatriated to their home on Monday. The repatriation was carried out with transport expense covered by non-governmental organizations, groups and individuals, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Airlines has supported the repatriation by reducing cost to transport the returnees. Officials of Ministry of Foreign affairs have welcomed the repatriates at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. Some 243 Ethiopians are expected to be repatriated in the near future with their own transport cost. It was pointed out that over 650 Ethiopians have registered to return home from Lebanon.

Following the socioeconomic crisis and COVID-19 pandemic in Lebanon, the Government of Ethiopia has been making efforts to repatriate its citizens. Some 2,300 Ethiopians have returned home from Lebanon since October 2019. The Government of Ethiopia would like to affirm that it is committed to doing its level best to assist its citizens in need, it was learned.