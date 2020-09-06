Ethiopia: Planned State Election Null and Void – House

ADDIS ABABA – The election code the State of Tigray issued, the ensued Election Commission as well as resolutions it passes and other activities it executes contravene the FDRE Constitution; hence, are considered null and void, the House of Federation stated yesterday.

In its ad-hoc deliberation, the House indicated that the proclamation 351/2012 which the state has issued stands in contradiction to the Constitution’s Art. 55 (15) and 55 (2) (d), according to a statement the House posted on its Facebook page.

The Election Board established per 351/2012 also overrides the Constitution’s Art. 102 which mandates the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia to organize elections.

Hence, it said, per the Constitution’s Art. 9 (1), the State’s proclamation, the Commission, and other activities it undertakes are invalid.

Reiterating that the House puts due respect on the people of Tigray, it said that the House has a firm stance that the people should not be harmed as a result of the acts of illegal entities.

According to the statement, a consensus has been reached to strengthen peaceful and legal means of solving problems to prevent social, economic, political harms on the people.

Mentioning the complaints lodged by Tigray Democratic Party, Raya Rayuma Democratic Party, and Welkait Identity and Self-Determination Committee, the House said the human rights abuse on citizens and failure to respect political parties’ rights enshrined in the Constitution, which are resulting from the illegal election the state is holding, are unacceptable and must be corrected.