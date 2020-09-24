Etim Esin calls for Amuneke, Yobo, Rohr Super Eagles’ combo

Former Super Eagles star, Etim Esin, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to consider a senior national team technical crew comprising Emmanuel Amuneke and Joseph Yobo with Gernot Rohr as a technical adviser. The former Iwuanyanwu Nationale star believes such a combination will make the Super Eagles impenetrable.

He said the addition of Amuneke to the technical crew, which already has Yobo and Rohr, would ensure the team has all attributes of modern football as they come from different football cultures.

He pointed out that Amuneke was trained in the Barcelona tradition, Yobo played and learnt from the best in France, England, and Turkey, while Rohr has the attributes of the great German machine.

He also noted that Amuneke’s credentials and experience gathered so far from other foreign teams would be vital to the progress of the Eagles.

Esin also urged Nigerians to support Rohr fully as he begins the process of qualifying Nigeria for the African Nations Cup and World Cup, just as he called on the NFF to provide all the materials needed to make the Eagles successful.

“On paper, it would be great for Amuneke and Yobo to work with Rohr. I am saying this because Amuneke was a successful player, who coached the Golden Eaglets to win the cadet World Cup.

He qualified Tanzania for the African Nations Cup after a long while and has also coached clubs within and outside the country.

“Some of the talents like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Kelechi Nwakali were discovered by Amuneke in Nigeria. He deserves to be in the Eagles coaching crew with this pedigree.

“One cannot force the NFF to appoint anybody into the national team, but a coach like Amuneke, who played with Pep Guardiola and learned coaching with him, deserves the same opportunity given to his mates.

“If the NFF gives Amuneke the chance, I know he will discover fresh talents in the country,” he said.

Amuneke is currently the sports director of Egyptian club, EL Makkasa.