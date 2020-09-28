European champions, Bayern Munich uses Fireboy’s ‘Champion’ to celebrate European Super Cup win

View this post on Instagram

On September 24, 2020, German giants and reigning European champions, Bayern Munich won the UEFA Super Cup in amazing style, with the winning goal scored by outgoing Javi Martinez as they defeated serial Europa League winners, Sevilla. The same day, the club created a video to celebrate its serial winning exploits during the 2019/2020 season. The song they used as soundtrack was the aptly titled, 'Champion' by Nigerian star, Fireboy DML. The song was the opening track off Fireboy's sophomore album, Apollo. This comes as a great move for Fireboy, his team, YBNL and EMPIRE, their distribution company.