Every seed a voice – Part 2

Lawrence Achudume



Your seed determines the help you receive. No wonder Jesus called it a mystery which cannot be understood by just anybody. This is the basic foundation for true living.

What puts the difference in your life and that of others in the way you go through challenges, the kind of challenges and the helps you receive whether you sink or float, it’s on your seed (Psalm 23). Your testimony is in your seed.

Tithe gives you ideas but seed sowing illuminates those ideas in your mind and gives it room for expression.

Seed sowing also cancels debt. In 2 Kings 4:1-9, the woman’s debt was cancelled and her sons saved from slavery because of the seed sown by her husband in his lifetime when it was called to remembrance.

In seed sowing is your future determined. In Matthew 6:10, Jesus taught us to pray



Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Matthew 6:10

If it is the will of God that our life on earth should be lived as it is in heaven which I believe it is; then to the believer there should be no poverty or lack because those in Heaven are not broke neither do they lack.

A believer must understand that whoever condemns giving is on a mission of self-destruction. Such a person should not be allowed to have influence over you. The best such a person can do is to convince you otherwise and hinder you from reaping the joy and peace that comes with sowing your seed and doing good.

“Whatever a man sows…” Galatians 6:7; money, good smile, kindness are part of what a man can sow that determines his next level and happiness in life.

To sow seed can be summarised into two words “doing good”. Nehemiah 13 is a summation of all the good things Nehemiah had done and verse 14 says

Remember me, O my God, concerning this, and wipe not out my good deeds that I have done for the house of my God, and for the offices thereof. Nehemiah 13:14

In his summation in verse 31, having done all he could, he said;



Remember me, O my God, for good. Nehemiah 13:31

A man’s destiny or life is called to remembrance by his seed. The bible says the woman in 2 Kings 4:8 perceived Elisha to be man of God and took him in and gave him a place to stay in her home and made the work of ministry easy for Elisha.

She was remembered in due time and her need of a child for years was met (2 Kings 4:13, 16). Death could not take the child because he was a product of a seed.

God needed a prophet and Hannah needed a son. When Hannah promised God a prophet, God gave her a son and she gave God a prophet and she got many more sons (1 Samuel 2:20-21).

Life revolves around the principle of sowing and reaping; giving and receiving. In John 3:16, God gave (sowed) his only begotten son and today, we are part of the harvest and we are seeing the harvest.

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son,…..John 3:16



In Genesis 1, God sowed the seed of the word and the earth was formed. When you accept God’s seed, you become saved and have access to His kingdom. Several times in the Bible, Jesus sowed the seed of word to people who were sick and they were made whole.

Words are very powerful. Words can kill and make alive. They can make a whole lot of difference to a man’s life or to a seed sown. Words spoken can make somebody happy or sad and can encourage or kill a dream (James 3:1-10).

The book of Mark 4:24-25 tells us to take heed of what we hear because what we hear determines our harvest and level of prosperity.

And he said unto them, Take heed what ye hear: with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you: and unto you that hear shall more be given. Mark 4:24-25.



