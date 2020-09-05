Ex-Internationals, tenants mourn Babalade

More ex-internationals who are mourning their colleague Ajibade Babalade of the Super Eagles fame who died on Aug. 4 in Ibadan, have said that his death came as a great shock.



Football mates and tenants who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at his residence described his death as a great loss and shock.

Babalade, 48, took ill on Thursday and was taken to the University College Hospital, in Ibadan, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Earlier, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shoroumu, said the footballer died because medical attention got to him late.

Dimeji Lawal, an ex-international, described his death as a great shock, saying: “Everybody is still in shock, no notice or serious sickness and it’s so saddening and I don’t really know how to describe his death.

“Let’s forget that we were football colleagues, he’s a friend and I am still in a state of shock. It’s so difficult to believe and that is why I am in his house to confirm this.

“He was my former teammate, very diligent when it comes to working, he gave me a cut on my head while we were in the Super Eagles.

“Everything about Ajibade revolves around football and he was a core professional and that was why he was able to move and play abroad and not just in Nigeria.

“He was part of the Nations Cup team that won bronze in 2002. There is no way you will talk about Shooting Stars and not mention Ajibade Babalade. He’s a legend and we lost someone that is very vital to Nigerian football,” he said.

An ex-footballer, Sesan Odukoya, described the late Babalade as a great friend in their time of playing football.

“He was a great player and a legend. He was so lively, so friendly; he does not get angry and when he does he keeps away.

“He’s one person that always looks for people’s happiness. His death is a shock to me because we spoke few days back. We were always in touch.

“Ajibade was a friend of mine, teammate, a colleagues of mine, we share messages together and we still spoke few days to his death,” he said.

“His death is a shock to me, he’s somebody that I know is friendly both to his colleagues and neighbours and likewise everybody. When you see Babalade, if you are in a bad mood, you will be in a good mood, he’s always lively.

“He was with African Sports of Abidjan while I was with Stade FC of Abidjan, we played against each other and I knew him as a great defender.

“ He played in the national team in 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Senegal, he was the youngest player then and was liked so much by the late Stephen Keshi.”

“He had complained about not being able to use the toilet for some days and that prompted his going to hospital.

“That was how it started and its shocking to know it led to his death,” he said.

Odukoya urged all ex-footballers and current players to live in unity, live in oneness and be united. The round leather is what brought us together and its not when one of us dies that we come looking after each other and calling.

“The call we are receiving now after his death should have been made when he was alive.

“There should be checks and balance, we should check on one another, a little discussion with someone can revive another one year in a person’s life.

“What we think is nothing is something to someone when we do good. What troubles many ex-footballers is depression and psychological problems, if our people can know how to tackle this, it will prolong many lives,” he said.

Adeyemi Ademoyegun, one of his tenants, said he was a very nice man to all and sundry.

“The deceased happens to be my landlord, he’s a very nice man, I really don’t know how to describe him. I have been his tenant for three years now, you would not know that he’s the owner of this place and that we are his tenants.

“He treats everyone in this house like a family, he mingles with everyone without disparity. His death is a shock but I believe everything belongs to God.

“He was apparently ill for over two-weeks treating himself without informing us. I believe he thought it was a minor thing but his death is a big loss to the football fraternity in the country, especially in Oyo State,” he said.

Adebusola Oyerinde, a former tenant of Babalade, said he treated everyone equally with the utmost respect.

“He was my landlord for 15 years, I got married in his house. In those 15 years, there was never one day that he looked me in the eyes and acted like a landlord. He was too nice, he was nice to a fault.

“He would make you believe that everybody in his house, including him all own the house. He loved children so much, he brings all the kids into the compound and plays football with them.

“His death is a loss to everybody. He should not have been the one to die now,” she said.

NAN reports that he started his professional career at Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1990, he helped the Oluyole Warriors to reach the final of the CAF Champions in League in 1996.

He played professionally at the Ivoirian African Sports, Anyang LG Cheetahs (Korea), SK Sturm Graz (Austria) and for an Indian club Mohun Bagan AC.

