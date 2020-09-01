Ex-militant leaders commend Buhari over Dikio’s appointment

By Chancel Sunday

Ex-militant leaders under Phase 3 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as coordinator of the programme.

Commending Buhari, Tuesday, self-styled general Para Ekiye, who is also the Egbesu priest of Esuku Kingdom, Delta state, said the president had done well for appointing a worthy son of Niger Delta to head the amnesty office.

He said, “I wholeheartedly thank President Buhari for appointing a worthy son of the soil to head the amnesty office. Col. Dikio’s appointed is a welcome development.

“I want to call on fellow ex-agitators in the Niger Delta to unanimously support him to enable him to lead the programme to success.

“I urged elders and leaders of ex-agitators in the region to give him the needed advice that would accelerate progress in the running of the programme.

“I plead with all beneficiaries to stop the in-fighting over various interests in the appointment and sustain the prevailing peace in the region, as insecurity will create more challenges to the region than the federal government.

“As for Dikio, I advised him to be steadfast in the job and work hard to avoid the mistakes of his predecessors; he should perform better to earn accolades from beneficiaries”.

