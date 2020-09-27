Ex-militants commend Buhari on Edo Governorship poll

Buhari. Photo; TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

• Vow To Reject Water Resources Bill

A group of ex-militants under the auspices of 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21stCYNDAC), has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the conduct of the Edo governorship election.

The group said the President’s resolve to strengthen democracy and electoral process that was witnessed in the just-concluded governorship election in Edo, was commendable.

They also hailed him for the autonomy given to the judiciary that led to the opposition reclaiming their mandate in Bayelsa State, which was tantamount to the President’s commitment to maintaining peace in the Niger Delta.

A statement, via email, to The Guardian, after its meeting to ex-ray happenings in the last three months in the region, and signed by ‘General’ Izon Ebi, said President Buhari meant well for the region.

However, they called on him to prevail on proponents of the Water Resources Bill to have a rethink, as they would resist any attempt to take over their ancestral waterways.

“We also commend the President for his resolve to see that there is peace in the Niger Delta…”

They warned him not to sign the bill, which is anti-Niger Delta people but should go a step further to consolidate on his current achievements by implementing the 16-point agreement reached between Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Federal Government.

“We call upon our fellow agitators, youths and activists to support President Buhari to get it right in the affairs of the Niger Delta because no man has the monopoly of knowledge and no man is exempted from making mistakes, as mistakes are part of life, but the ability to correct those mistakes is what matters…”