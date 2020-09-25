Ex-Rangers laments Aribo’s absence

Olalekan Okusan with agency report

THE absence of Joe Aribo may have denied Rangers’ the creativity the team need in the centre of the field according to former Rangers’ defender, Alan Hutton.

Hutton told Football Insider, that Aribo and Kemar Roofe offer a creativity that few in the Rangers squad possess and that – despite a relatively successful start to the season – their loss has been sorely felt.

When asked to reflect on the news that Roofe could be missing in the “short-term” as Gerrard put it, he said:

The Scottish star said: “I just think he came in, he looked fit and he was getting sharper and his link-up play is so good, so intelligent, he sees things that other people don’t – that’s the difference between him and Morelos.

“Morelos is a total goal scorer, a fox-in-the-box, wants to score where I think Roofe gives you that little extra, that different dimension to their attacking play.

“They’ve missed him, when it’s a case of trying to open up a defence he’s got that little trick or little brilliance that Joe Aribo has so to be missing both of them, they can find it hard to break teams down.”