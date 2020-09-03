Ex-Senator And Minister, Hamisu Musa, Is Dead

The former Nigerian Minister of Postal Services in the Second Republic, Senator Hamisu Musa, has died at the age of 89.

Speaking on his death, the deceased’s son, Ibrahim Musa, noted that the former Minister died at 1 am on Thursday at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State after a protracted illness.

The funeral of late Senator Musa held on Thursday at 12noon at his Kafin Agur home in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The late politician was elected senator on the platform of the defunct Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, in 1979 to represent Kano South West Senatorial District. During his time in the Red Chamber, he chaired the Senate Committee on Social Development.

Senator Musa, who studied at the New York Institute of Management, was a recipient of an honorary doctorate degree and a national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON.

