Bushop David Oyedepo

WELCOME to another exciting week! I hope you were blessed by last week teaching. This week, we shall focus on: Examining Keys to Divine Direction!

From Scriptures, we understand that God is ready to guide our paths in life. It is written, And I will bring the blind by a way [that] they knew not; I will lead them in paths [that] they have not known: I will make darkness light before them, and crooked things straight. These things will I do unto them, and not forsake them (Isaiah 42:16). However, there are certain conditions that must be met before we can be divinely directed. As it is written, For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord (Isaiah 55:8). God does not just lead everybody on the earth; He leads only His sheep. Jesus said, My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me (John 10:27). Certain keys must be put in place for us to enjoy divine direction.

What are the Keys to Divine Direction?

Be His Son: Before we can be led by God, we must be born again. As it is written, Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God (John 3:3). We need to be born of the Spirit because a spiritually dead man cannot perceive the things of God. The Bible says, For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God (Romans 8:14). God only leads His sons, not the sons of the devil. Thus, accepting Jesus as your Lord and personal Saviour is the ticket for divine direction.

Meekness:

Faith:

Fellowship with the Holy Spirit:

Quietness:

Walk in Love:

Be Open:

Worship/Praise: This must become our lifestyle if we must enjoy constant direction. As it is written, But thou art holy, O thou that inhabitest the praises of Israel (Psalm 22:3). Thus, His voice of direction will come clearly to us when we give Him the praises that His heart loves.

In summary, these keys will only manifest when you are born again. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me of my sins. Cleanse me with Your precious Blood. Today, I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour. Thank You Jesus for saving me! Now, I know I am born again! For further reading, get my books: In pursuit of Vision, Following The Path Of The Eagle, The Breakthrough Power of Vision and Understanding Divine Direction.

