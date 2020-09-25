Excellence Hope Initiative boss Prince Olisa Eze marks birthday amidst encomium

A delectable Nigerian entrepreneur, investor and Chief Executive Officer of Excellence Hope Initiative(EHI), Prince Olisa Berlus Eze celebrated his vibrant age of 40 yesterday, September 24, 2020.

The amiable celebrant who was well celebrated by his brother, the founder of Prince Osisioma foundation, has continued to attract loads of felicitations prayers, goodwill messages from close associates and well wishes and family members.

Meanwhile, Queen Wendy of he Most Beautiful Girl in Africa (MBGA) and other top celebrities, musicians and comedians have also taken to various social media platform to celebrate with the CEO of Excellence Hope Initiative on his birthday. They expressed congratulations to the dignified and magnanimous humanitarian, a rare gem and a dream facilitator.

“The Excellence Hope Initiative, Prince Olisa Eze has touched the lives of several people across the world. He is a facilitator of dreams, magnified with profound stories of selflessness, known for his service to God and his undaunted contributions to humanity,” says Wendy.

Other persons including the staff of EHI thanked God Almighty for the love and mercies upon the life of Prince Olisa Eze and his family as he turned plus one today. They described him as a gentleman and a seasoned administrator, saying that Prince Olisa Eze has continue to contribute earnestly through donations and empowerment programs powered by his organization, Excellence Hope Initiative.

Meantime, Prince Olisa Berlus Eze was born in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local government area of Anambra State and obtained a B.Sc at Enugu State University of Science and Technology in 2004. He later proceeded to the University of East London and acquired his M.Sc in International Marketing Management in 2010. Since then he has remained unequivocally committed to his visionary goal of improving and touching lives.

Vanguard