EXCLUSIVE: How SARS Operatives Allegedly Raped And Killed Bride-To-Be, Stella Ifeoma Abudu, Weeks After Completing Her NYSC

Following reports that personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS from the FCT Comand sexually assaulted and raped a bride-to-be, Miss Stella Ifeoma Abudu, The Street Journal has reliably gathered that the case has been transferred from the Apo Divisional Police Station to the FCT Police Command.

The Street Journal gathered from residents that Ifeoma Abugu, a graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu was arrested by three SARS operatives on Thursday, September 10, 2020, when they invaded the home of her fiancé, Afam Ugwunwa, at Wumba village in the Lokogoma district of Abuja to arrest him.

However, the officers who did not meet Mr Ugwunwa arrested Ifeoma, and four days later they reported to her family that she was dead and her body was deposited at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital.

In an exclusive interview, the deceased’s family lawyer, Barr. Ifeanyi Cosmas Mamah Esq. told The Street Journal that the SARS operatives were in search of Ifeoma’s fiance on allegations that he was in possession of hard substances suspected to be narcotics.

Barr. Cosmas said:

“The case has been transferred from the Apo police division to the FCT Command and the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered for an autopsy to be done to ascertain the cause of her death.

“I can also confirm to you that the SARS officers who are responsible for her death and were at large have been identified, arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation at the station.

“Miss Ifeoma just rounded up her NYSC and did her introduction with her fiance on the 6th of September and her traditional wedding was billed for December, 2020.

“Residents in the area have affirmed that the SARS picked her up on September 10th but the police have continued to say they met her unconscious when they broke into her fiance’s apartment and took her to the hospital.

“We have strong reasons to believe that Ifeoma was sexually assaulted before she was killed. That is why we wrote a petition to the Inspector-General so that the case be transferred from the Apo Police Station to the Police Headquarters. We lost faith in Apo Division.

“They alleged that her fiance was in possession of narcotics that is why they were looking for him.”

The Street Journal pushed to know the names of the SARS officers involved, however, we were made to understand that the police wants findings to be discreet for now until investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, has confirmed that CP Ciroma has ordered a post-mortem, as part of discrete investigations to unravel the true cause of her death.

DSP Manzah said: “Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation and post-mortem to unravel the true cause of death.”

Petition written by Barr. Cosmas to the IGP to transfer the case

Ifeoma’s lifeless body

