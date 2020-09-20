Expert tasks governments to invest more on education

By Daniel Adeleye

Initiator of ‘Back to School Project’, Hon. Medemaku Samuel Mautin, has enjoined Nigerian government at all levels to commit itself to providing a competitive standard of education within the country.

He stated this in Lagos while presenting school bags and writing materials to the pupils of Gbenopo Primary School, his Alma Mata, in preparation for the school resumption on Monday 21st September, 2020 as announced by the government.

Mautin noted that funding has posed a huge challenge against qualitative education in Nigeria as a result of the government’s yearly low budgetary allocation to the sector, adding that adequate funding and good management are needed to resuscitate quality education in the country.

Citing infrastructural decay, negligence and waste of resources as some of the factors wrestling against the standard of educational system in Nigeria, he tasked government on implementing national policy provisions to re-awaken the need to revise the educational curricula to make provision for a research-oriented one which will also provide justification for new potentials.

“I believe investment in the early education of young children will improve educational outcome and increase the life chances of all children”

“The renovation of schools and institutions, acquisition of quality training facilities as well as payment of teachers’ salaries and welfare should be appropriately carried out by the government,” he stressed.