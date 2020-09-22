Explosion rattles Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon

Our Reporter

A loud explosion rocked a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, sending up a billowing cloud of black smoke and recalling the deadly August 3 explosion that devastated the port of Beirut.

There was no immediate word by officials as to the cause of the explosion in the small town of Ain Qana. An unnamed source told Reuters the site was an arms depot.

Al-Hadath, citing security sources, reported that the explosion took place at a Hezbollah position. Another channel, Lebanon’s MTV, reported several injured. These reports remain unconfirmed.

According to local media, speculation has focused on the possibility of a gas station explosion or the detonation of a Hezbollah weapons cache.

Ein Qana is in the mountainous Iqleem al-Tuffah region.

The Lebanese army declared the site a closed zone.

(newsnow.co.uk)