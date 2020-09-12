Extra-Judical Killing: Ikpeazu Visits Victim’s Family, Vows To Serve Justice On Culprit

A file photo of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has visited the family of the victim of extra-judicial killing in the state.

The victim, Onyedikachi Nwogu, was allegedly shot dead at close range by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in front of his compound on September 8.

Arriving the victim’s residence on Friday evening in Umuokpo Village, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, Governor Ikpeazu commiserated with the family on the loss of their son.

The governor expressed his deepest condolences to the family, adding that Nwogu was killed for no justifiable reason.

He however gave the assurance that the indicted security operative will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Ikpeazu reiterated the commitment of the state government in taking care of the deceased wife and mother, especially the little children, whom he assured will be seen through school.

While commending the community members for resisting the temptation of lynching the officer, the governor asked the Chairman of Obingwa LGA to bring the widow of the deceased, the mother and his brother to see him for further discussions.

Channels Television learned the suspect, Inspector Robinson Otobong Abel was attached to the Akwa Ibom State Command of the NSCDC.

He was said to be escorting an expatriate and insisted on driving through the compound of the deceased on account of the bad state of the Federal road.

The deceased resisted the attempt to drive through his compound, whereupon the officer allegedly shot him at close range, killing him instantly.