EXTRA: Pay your taxes, LIRS urges BBNaija winner, Laycon

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has congratulated Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as ‘’Laycon”, on winning the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

In a post on its Twitter page on Monday, the revenue agency urged the 2020 winner of the reality show to pay his taxes.

“Congratulations @itsLaycon Winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax,” the agency tweeted.

The 26-year-old fast rising rapper won the show on Sunday after 70 days in the Big Brother Naija lockdown house.

Laycon, a fan favourite from the beginning of the show, beat Nengi, Vee, Neo and Dorothy to the ultimate prize.

He was also the first BBNaija housemate to attain 1.2 million Instagram followers while still in the reality show.

Asides winning the ultimate prize, Laycon also won over N6 million cash during his stay in the house.

He also bagged a marketing campaign deal, skincare products, free food supply, homecare products, ambassador deal, a trip to Scotland and $500 Bitcoin.

At the grand finale on Sunday, there were performances by Fireboy DML, Rema, Davido and his signee, Mayorkun.

