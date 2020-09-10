Extrajudicial Killing: Ex-Governor, Suswam, Condemns The Killing Of Wanted Benue Militia, Gana

The immediate past governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has called for an investigation into the killing of Terwase Agwaza alias Gana, after criticising the circumstances that led to Gana’s death.

Suswam called for an investigation a day after the military announced that it killed the militia leader who had been jumping arrest for years.

“Even war criminals captured alive are entitled to certain rights.

“The claim that Gana was killed in a gunfight needs further explanation because those who accompanied him and who watched him being taken away, including his Local Government Chairman, do not believe he was in possession of any arms.

“An independent judicial commission of inquiry will unravel facts of the matter to serve as lessons for the future,” Suswam said in his statement titled A Time To Heal.