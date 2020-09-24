Facebook forced to confront moment of truth on data privacy

Facebook’s official response to the Irish Data Protection Commission’s preliminary decision on the company’s data transfers to the United States may well go down as one of the most ludicrous corporate legal hissy fits of modern times.

In a sworn court affidavit, Yvonne Cunnane, Facebook Ireland’s head of data protection and associate general counsel, indicated that Facebook and Instagram might – wait for it – have to pull all services from European users in order to comply with the data protection parameters laid out in the recent Schrems decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union.