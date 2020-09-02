Facebook Pulls Accounts Tied to Russia’s Internet Research Agency

Facebook Inc. took down recently created accounts and pages linked to a Russian group that U.S. authorities have accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, the social-media giant said Tuesday.

The detection of the operation ahead of November elections show that the Internet Research Agency, a “troll farm” indicted by federal authorities in 2018, remains a thorn in Facebook’s side. But the company said the recent effort’s small reach—totaling 13 accounts and two pages—shows Facebook is getting better at detecting…