Facebook’s new office in Lagos to create possibilities across African tech

By Juliet Umeh

Social media platform, Facebook has announced plans to open another office in Lagos as part of its commitment to ongoing investment in Africa.

The office in Lagos will be its second office on the African continent and will be housing a team of expert engineers building for the future of Africa and beyond.

It explained that the planned office is aimed at supporting the entire Sub-Saharan Africa region and it is expected to become operational in H2 2021.

It also said the office will be home to various teams servicing the continent from across the business, including Sales, Partnerships, Policy, Communications as well as Engineers.

Commenting, Facebook’s Head of New Product Experimentation Ime Archibong, said: “The opening of our new office in Lagos, Nigeria presents new and exciting opportunities in digital innovations to be developed from the continent and taken to the rest of the world.

“All across Africa we’re seeing immense talent in the tech ecosystem, and I’m proud that with the upcoming opening of our new office, we’ll be building products for the future of Africa, and the rest of the world, with Africans at the helm. We look forward to contributing further to the African tech ecosystem.

“The investment of the new Facebook office follows the 2018 opening of NG Hub, its first flagship community hub space in Africa in partnership with CcHub, and the 2019 opening of a Small Business Group (SBG) Operations Centre in Lagos, in partnership with Teleperformance.

Providing outsourced support to all English-speaking advertisers across Sub-Saharan Africa, the SBG office supports Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) through its Advocacy, Community & Education (ACE) programme, as well as its Marketing Expert sales programmes – all aimed at enabling SMBs to accelerate the growth and development of their businesses.

Also, Facebook’s Director of Public Policy, Africa, Kojo Boakye, said: “Our new office in Nigeria presents an important milestone which further reinforces our ongoing commitment to the region.

“Our mission in Africa is no different to elsewhere in the world – to build community and bring the world closer together, and I’m excited about the possibilities that this will create, not just in Nigeria, but across Africa.”

He stated that since the opening of its first office in 2015, Facebook has made a number of investments across the continent, aimed at supporting and growing the tech ecosystem, expanding and providing reliable connectivity infrastructures and helping businesses to grow locally, regionally and globally.

Boakye said: “This includes the recent rollout of its SMB Grants programme in Nigeria and South Africa, aimed at supporting over 900 businesses by providing a combination of cash and ad credits to help small businesses as they rebuild from COVID.

“The development of 2Africa, the world’s largest subsea cable project that will deliver much-needed internet capacity and reliability across large parts of Africa, as well as its ongoing training programmes across the continent which support various communities including students, SMBs, digital creatives, female entrepreneurs, start-up’s and developers,” he added.

Regional Director, Facebook Africa, Nunu Ntshingila, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing our new office in Nigeria. Five years on from opening our first office on the continent in Johannesburg, South Africa, we’re continuing to invest in and support local talent, as well as the various communities that use our platforms. The office in Lagos will also be key in helping to expand how we service our clients across the continent.”

VANGUARD