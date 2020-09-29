Facing another October One

Olatunji Dare

THE run-up to the National Day, October 1, is usually filled with so much kvetching about the state of the nation, about what might have been, the road not taken, opportunities missed, fortunes squandered, wise counsel spurned, constructive alternatives ignored and best practices discountenanced, that the event it heralds might as well be called National Lamentation Day.

It is as if the nation has by common resolve entered into an orgy of self-pity, with a searing indictment of leadership failure as drum-beat.

Media fare this past week suggests this year will be no different. It is going to be another sombre milestone. It would be strange indeed, unsettling even, if this 60th Anniversary Independence were any different. For there is so much to kvetch about in a year marked by heightened insecurity, deepening privations, and growing lack of faith in the Nigerian enterprise.

But why rehash the litany of woes that have virtually become Nigeria’s constant companions, a litany as familiar as the sudden interruptions of electric power, and apparently just as inexorable?

Nigerians have a right to feel disappointed that so little has been fashioned from the country’s abundance of human and material resources; that Nigeria has remained the country of great potential it was a decade ago and the decade before that; that services and utilities that are taken for granted in far less endowed societies operate here fitfully if at all, and that there does not appear to be a sense of urgency in fixing it.

The remedies are so obvious that it requires no great genius, no administrative wizardry, to figure them out.

Take water, for instance.

Some three decades age, Afro-beat King Fela Anikulapo-Kuti lamented in a hit tune that, three decades after independence, Nigeria was borrowing from the World Bank to build municipal water schemes. That practice has continued to this day. Surely, Nigeria should be able to provide water to its teeming population without World Bank or IMF loans? All it would take is a re-ordering of national priorities. Any rational re-ordering would have to accord clean water a priority. The case for it has never been more compelling.

Clean water would greatly enhance the primary health environment since, according to the best authorities, about one-fourth of the more common diseases afflicting the population results from contaminated water.

This is the context in which the Federal Government is seeking to establish authority over surface and underground water it does not already control throughout the country, allegedly for better management and more efficient utilization.

This move is misconceived. It is an overreach, and a subversion of the federal principle at a time of general clamour for loosening rather than tightening the federal reins, to free the constituent states to run at their own pace and according to their own priorities.

In whatever case, the Federal Government’s record in managing the water resources it controls does not inspire faith in its ability to manage a larger portfolio.

Take, as a second example, electricity.

Nigerians born within the present generation may not know that there was a time when the country enjoyed an interrupted supply of electricity. But the more the nation invested in power generation, the more epileptic the supply became. Then, they hit on what seemed a formula that cannot fail to turn things around: Privatization, and its twin brother, de-regulation.

Applied to other sectors of the economy, the formula has been a failure. Where it did not constitute a brazen transfer of national assets to privileged persons at a huge discount, it produced no improvement in the delivery of good services.

But the fixation on the twain continued. The Power Holding Authority was too big to function effectively and efficiently. Un-bundle it, hand over the components to private entities in transactions reminiscent of a fire sale and strip away the regulations that had undergirded it.

The day its privatization was formally consummated, you would think from reactions in some sections of the attentive audience that the national soccer team had won the World Cup. One commentator – I single her out only because she was the most effusive- wrote breathlessly that the days of darkness and blackouts and kerosene lanterns candles and oil-wick lamps were gone forever; welcome, finally, to the technetronic age

The celebration was premature. Privatization left no “stakeholder” satisfied.

Those vested with power distribution complained that not enough power was being generated, that the network was being constantly damaged by vandals, and that consumers were not paying up.

Those charged with power generation said enough gas was not being supplied to power turbines. Consumers complained that they were being landed with exorbitant bills for power not supplied.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government approved, after a waiting period, hefty increases in electricity rates and tariffs, in keeping with privatization and deregulation.

In all this, the only thing that is certain is that disruptions in the supply of electricity will not end anytime soon, nor will the resultant discontinuities in economic and other activities.

If constant electricity is assured, the boost to manufacturing, agriculture and small-scale industry will be incalculable. The effect on employment and productivity will be enormous. Add a constant supply of clean water, and the combined effect will be transformative and make easier the achievement of other goals.

Perhaps even more corrosive of the fabric of national life is the pervasive environment of fear and insecurity. The war on insurgency is being waged on a compartmentalized, bureaucratic model, encompassing the government and the armed forces on the one hand, and the insurgents on the other, and the wounded and the displaced as casualties.

Even as the conflict ramifies, there has been no sustained effort to mobilize the population, to get them to embrace it as a war for their survival and their future. Federal messaging in this regard has been inept.

To squelch another source of national angst, much greater attention will have to be accorded the distribution of public offices and goods in Nigeria. Justice should be the key consideration. Justice unites. Without justice, there can be no unity, and no common purpose to which a critical mass of the people will subscribe.

It has been said, and nowhere is this truer than in the realm of public policy, that what touches one must come last. Public officials who have cornered more public resources than their numbers and contributions to national life warrant, are forever appropriating even more and doing so as of right, without remorse or twinge of conscience.

To cite one pernicious example, top officials from the Executive and Legislative branches cannot even keep their sticky fingers off the 1,000 temporary positions created by the Federal Government for disconnected and unemployed youths in each of the 774 Local Government Areas.

Have they no shame?

The war on corruption is faltering big-time. Prosecutions take far too long to complete, and the outcome often turns out to be a travesty that can only encourage and perpetuate the tendencies they were designed to punish. Executive tolerance for official malfeasance is still much too high. The war on corruption should proceed with greater vigour.

It is not enough to roll out contracts for new projects following meetings of the Federal and State executive councils. How are the projects for which contracts were awarded five, 10, or 15 years ago faring? How thoroughly and effectively are they being monitored?

When they retire at night, those into whose hands fate has placed the destiny of Nigeria should in all sincerity ask themselves: What did I do for the people today? When they get up the next day, they should ask: What can I do for the people today?

On this Independence Anniversary, they should think on these things. The answers will determine how history remembers them.

