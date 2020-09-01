Factories Cut More Jobs Despite Signs of Tentative Recovery

Factories in Asia and Europe are slowly recovering from the sharp falls in output that accompanied lockdowns designed to contain the novel coronavirus, but continue to cut jobs in the face of an uncertain outlook.

Surveys of purchasing managers at manufacturing companies released Tuesday showed that China continued to lead the recovery, having locked down and reopened its economy earlier than other countries.

But while the trend elsewhere was of a slower rebound, there were also setbacks for countries that have seen sharp rises in new infections, and the reintroduction of some restrictions that had previously been lifted. They included Spain, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Data firm IHS Markit , which conducts the surveys, said the Caixin Purchasing Managers Index for Chinese manufacturing rose to 53.1 in August from 52.8, pointing to the fastest expansion in activity since January 2011. A reading below 50.0 indicates a decline in activity from the previous month, while a reading above that threshold points to an increase.

Similar surveys for the U.S. to be released later Tuesday are expected to show a similar pickup in activity.