Faith for supernatural life

Lawrence Achudume

Faith is an unseen supernatural force that produces tangible and visible results. Faith is known by her results, not by explanation. Faith is not seen physically, but you can see its results. It cannot be touched, but you can touch the result of faith.

The value of faith is known by its result, that is, what it accomplishes.

Quenched the violence of fire, escaped the edge of the sword, out of weakness were made strong, waxed valiant in fight, turned to flight the armies of the aliens. Hebrews 11: 34.

Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were gossiped about because of their faith (Daniel 3). Faith adds colour to life and beautifies destiny. In the midst of hate and envy, faith healed the three Hebrew children.

Then Nebuchadnezzar the king was astonished, and rose up in haste, and spake, and said unto his counsellors, Did not we cast three men bound into the midst of the fire? They answered and said unto the king, True, O king. Daniel 3:24

Their faith invited the Son of God, and He fought for them with the fire.

Faith at work is always an invitation for Jesus to step in. The three Hebrew children became certified champions because of their faith in God in the face of fire (Daniel 3:15 -16).

Now if ye be ready that at what time ye hear the sound of the cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, and dulcimer, and all kinds of musick, ye fall down and worship the image which I have made; well: but if ye worship not, ye shall be cast the same hour into the midst of a burning fiery furnace; and who is that God that shall deliver you out of my hands?

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter.

Faith is as a result of constantly hearing the word of God

So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. Romans 10:17.

It takes faith to bring you into a shame-free life. When faith is at work, God delivers and honours you (Deuteronomy 3:27).

God fulfils His word to man by and through faith (Psalm 91:15), but there are steps to be taken:

Set your love on the Lord.

Love God’s Kingdom: be a kingdom addict

Make God a priority and you will see God delivers you and set you on high and honour you.

Through the faith of the three Hebrews, the king and the nation were challenged and bowed.

Therefore I make a decree, That every people, nation, and language, which speak any thing amiss against the God of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, shall be cut in pieces, and their houses shall be made a dunghill: because there is no other God that can deliver after this sort.

Then the king promoted Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, in the province of Babylon. Daniel 3: 29-30.

If God can find men of real faith,



• His Kingdom will be built

• His power will be revealed

• We will change men and our nation for God.

Rahab the harlot took a step in faith and the responsibility to protect the spies and the result was:

• Her life took the front stage

• She, a harlot, became history

• Her family was preserved through her.

Faith is an act of responsibility. Rahab took a great risk in protecting the spies because if she had been caught by the king, she would not only be called a traitor, she would have been being killed immediately. Simply put, by faith she dared death and lived.

Faith is a risk (Joshua 2:1-60). That Rahab the harlot took such a step of faith to partner Israel, made God changed her life forever. God released forces, made her invisible, protected her from neighbours who would have reported her action to the king and kept the king or anyone from knowing her action. God protects men of faith.

Through Rahab acts of faith, she became the great grandmother of King David through whose genealogy Jesus was born (Matthew 1:5). What an eternal change, from nobody to somebody that her name will ever be mentioned as the earth remains. God can use you, if you will take risk and responsibility of faith.



Victory Life Bible Church Intl., Km. 9, Olabisi Onabanjo Way, Opp. Ogtv, Ajebo Abeokuta. P.O.Box 1537, Sapon, Abeokuta 110001, Ogun State Nigeria, W/Africa Www.Vlbcinternational.Org