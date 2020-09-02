Daily News

Fake soldiers remanded for attempted robbery 

 Toba Adedeji, Osogbo 

AN Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered the remand of two alleged fake soldiers in Ilesha Correctional Centre for alleged attempted robbery.

The two defendants identified as Abolaji Gabriel, 35, and Samuel Matthew, 20, were said to have unlawfully worn Nigeria Army uniform on August 16, 2020.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun also told the court that the defendants attempted to  commit robbery contrary to, and punishable under, Section 516,109,428(d)and 599 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Abayomi Ajala granted the defendants bail and adjourned the case till September 29 for hearing.

