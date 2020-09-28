Family of black man shot six times while handcuffed in patrol car reach $20million settlement

The family of a black man who was fatally shot by a Maryland police officer while handcuffed in a patrol car earlier this year has reached a ‘historic’ $20million legal settlement in his death.

William Howard Green, 43, of Washington D.C. was fatally shot on January 27 by Prince George County Police Cpl. Michael Owen Jr, a 10-year veteran on the force who was involved in previous shooting incidents.

On Sunday the Office of the County Executive in Prince George’s County announced that a settlement has been reached.

On Monday County Executive Angela Alsobrooks was joined by Green’s family attorney Billy Murphy and members of his family to announce the settlement.

‘Be clear there is no price that you can put on the life of a father, a son, a brother, an uncle. There is no appropriate pricetag to accompany a loss like that one. But we believe the actions taken that night and ultimately taken against his family warrant that settlement,’ Alsobrooks said.

The agreement is believed to be one of the nation’s largest one-time settlements involving a police killing.

‘In Prince George’s County I can tell you that it is our belief that when we are at fault we take full responsibility…Let me be clear when we need to take responsibility, we won’t hide from it,’ Alsobrooks added.

The agreement was reached between the administration of Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks and Baltimore-based attorney William H. ‘Billy’ Murphy, who called the settlement ‘historic’.

‘This is a historic settlement…In my 50 years I have never seen a case this brutal, this senselessly brutal, this depraved and this unjustifiable conduct,’ Murphy said.

In 2015, Murphy secured a $6.4 million settlement with the city of Baltimore following the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray, who died in police custody, according to the Washington Post.

The county will pay for the settlement through their budget, funded by tax-payer dollars.

Green’s daughter Shelly shared an emotional statement, remembering her father as the ‘glue’ that kept their family together.

‘Losing my father has been the worst thing that ever happened to me. Words cannot express the emptiness, pain, and sorrow we feel. My dad was taken from me the same day as my mother’s birthday….From the first breath I ever took, my dad was by my side. He was always there. Now I’m left alone to figure out my life,’ she said.

According to the police report from the incident, Owen and another officer responded to a traffic accident where Green was accused of striking multiple vehicles.

Owen and another officer found Green parked nearby and reported that Green was possibly under the influence of drugs.

Owen handcuffed Green and placed him in his patrol car.

Witnesses reported a struggle inside the police cruiser, however investigators didn’t find evidence of a fight, and Green was later shot in the front passenger seat.

In a news release officials said ‘Green was shot seven times by the officer’s duty weapon’ as they awaited the arrival of a drug recognition expert. Six of those bullets hit Green.

Fox5 reported Green was in police custody for at least 20 minutes before he was shot to death.

Green, a father of two who worked as a Megabus luggage loader, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The shooting was not caught on body camera because Owen had not been assigned one, the chief said.

Owen was arrested the day after the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder, voluntary and involuntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, as per the Baltimore Sun.

Both Owen and Green are black. The police department initially refused to share Green’s race.

A police accountability task force is taking extra time to review this case and will put forth their recommendation on December 4.

Prosecutor Renee Joy said in January that Green posed ‘absolutely no threat’.

‘There is no reason why a handcuffed person should ever be shot multiple times by a police officer, let alone shot multiple times inside a patrol car,’ the ACLU of Maryland said in a statement at the time.

Owen was denied bond in January by a judge who said he found evidence that the officer posed a danger to the community.

Defense attorney Jonathan Scruggs said in January that Owen is an ordained minister and doesn’t pose a danger.

Owen has been involved in at least two other shootings during his time on the force.

In 2011, he fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him after Owen left an event at police headquarters, the department said. Owen was placed on administrative leave after that incident, but there is no indication whether additional action was taken.

In 2009, Owen was off-duty when someone tried to rob him outside his home, The Washington Post reported. Police officials said the would-be robber fired, but Owen was not hit and returned fire. The assailant fled, according to police.

The state’s attorney’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin in March 2021.