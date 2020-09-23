Fani-Kayode is a kind, good husband — Ghanaian wife, Gina says

…Says Fani-Kayode has never beaten me in 23 years of our marriage

…Am still his wife, we don’t have any problem in our marriage

… Gina is like a mother to Fani-Kayode — Sources

By Idowu Bankole

Mrs Regina Fani-Kayode, the legal wife of a former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the main opposition party in Nigeria, PDP, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, says the ex-minister has never abused her in their 23 years of marriage.

Mrs Regina Fani-Kayode made this known in a telephone interview with Vanguard, on Tuesday, in a swift reaction to debunking allegations that Fani-Kayode had one time abused her which purportedly led to breaking up with FFK.

Regina, a Ghanaian by nationality, said she got married to Fani-Kayode based on Ghanaian customs in 1997 and they subsequently tied the knot at the Apapa Registry in Lagos in 2002.

“Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is my husband. We got married under traditional law and custom in Accra, Ghana in 1997 and we got married under the Marriage Act at the Apapa Registry office in Lagos, Nigeria in 2002.”

“I knew him for about 3 to 4 years before we even got married. And I have never had any issue of domestic violence with him. He has never been violent to me before.”

“We have a beautiful daughter called Oluwaremilekun and both she and I are very proud of him. He has been a wonderful father and caring husband and he has never subjected me to any form of domestic abuse or treated me badly,” she said.

“Anyone that knows Femi well knows that his greatest weakness is those he loves and he will do anything for them.”

“He is a warm, kind, generous, gentle, intelligent and loving man who is not afraid of anything or anyone and who takes care of his own. From the very beginning of his relationship with Precious, he told me about it and I accepted it in good faith.”

“Reports in the media that we are divorced are fake and suggestions that I was treated in a bad way by him or subjected to any form of abuse at any time in the 23 years that we have been married are malicious and false,” she said.

A source close to Mrs Regina Fani-Kayode told Vanguard that Gina is like a mother to Femi Fani-Kayode. Fani-Kayode does nothing without Regina, their relationship is very deep, sweet and growing strong by the day even after 23years of marriage.”

In a separate reaction to allegations of abuse, Sources told Vanguard that, “All the stories about Precious Chikwendu being hit in the stomach when pregnant and having a gun put in her mouth, reported by some media houses, were all being sponsored by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s political opponent and detractors bent on tarnishing the good image he has built over the years, especially for tackling the repressive government we have found ourselves in”.

Vanguard News