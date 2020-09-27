World News

‘Fargo’ Season 4 Review: Chris Rock, Gangsters and a Social Conscience

By
0
Post Views: Visits 30

FX’s mannered Midwestern noir returns after three years with a new setting, a social conscience and Chris Rock.

Review: ‘The Comey Rule’ and What a Fool Believes

Previous article

The Incredible Influence of James A. Baker III

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News