Father Locks Up Physically Challenged Son In Cage For Two Years In Katsina

A middle-aged man, Salisu Umar, has locked up his physically challenged son, Sadiku, aged 16, for the past two years in a cage at his house in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.
Sadiku was, however, rescued from the inhumane situation when a non-governmental organisation, Save the Children International (SCI), facilitated his release last week.
According to the source, on discovering the condition of the boy, SCI representatives reported the matter to the police and Sadiku was rescued.
His father was arrested and briefly detained before he was released, but not without a warning to refrain from the inhumane treatment of his son.
Corroborating the development, an SCI agent in Daura, Aminu Gambo, said Umar told the police that he locked his son in the cage “because there was no space for him in the two-room apartment housing the entire family of 15.
He was detained at the police station in Daura for a day and then moved to the police headquarters in Katsina and later released on the condition that he would no longer subject the boy to such inhuman treatment.”
