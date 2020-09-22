Fayemi commiserates with Fayose over sister’s death

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the immediate past Governor of the State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose on the death of his elder sister, Mrs. Mojisola Ladeji.

Dr Fayemi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said he received the news of Mrs. Ladeji’s death with shock as he was aware that the deceased was hale and hearty before the news of the untimely death was broken.

The Governor described the deceased as a sister having shared the bond of attending the same Secondary School, Christ’s School Ado- Ekiti, adding that the passing of Mrs. Ladeji was a loss not only to the former Governor but also to him and the Christ’s School family.

While noting that the loss of a beloved sister could be devastating, Dr Fayemi urged Fayose to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived an impactful life.

He prayed God to grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of myself, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with my brother, His Excellency, Mr. Ayodele Fayose on the death of his sister.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with you and the entire family in this trying period. We pray that God will grant you and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the Governor said.