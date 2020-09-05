Fayemi names new Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti

Our Reporter

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has appointed Prince Adeniyi Ajakaiye as the new Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr. Akin Omole, said in a statement that Prince Ajakaiye’s appointment was ratified by the State Executive Council at its virtual state.

Omole said Prince Adeniyi Ajakaiye was the choice of the Kingmakers among the eight candidates presented by the Oketagidigidi ruling House.

The Oluyin stool became vacant on Sept. 20, 2019, following the demise of Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, who hailed from Oketagidigidi Ruling House.

The late Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, was the 17th Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti who spent 14 years on the throne, was the pioneer Chief Judge of Ekiti State and former administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

The new monarch was born into the Oketagidigidi ruling house in Iyin-Ekiti and attended the foremost All Saints School, Iyin-Ekiti, where his father served meritoriously as Headteacher for many years.

Oba Ajakaiye also attended Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, and later proceeded to the now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Sciences and the University of Ilorin, where he bagged a Master’s Degree.

Commenting on the appointment, a prominent son of Iyin-Ekiti, Chief Idowu Ayedun, described the choice of the new Oluyin as a ”round peg in a round hole”, saying that he was “a dependable adviser to various organisations and government at various levels.”

He noted that the choice was in the best interest of the town, saying that the monarch would sustain the trend of development laid down by his predecessor.

“Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye will usher in a lot of progress and development to the town and lift the stool of Oluyin to a greater height both within and outside the country.

“He is a reliable and creative leader, available at all times, not only for the development of the town but also for his subjects.

“He is a bridge-builder, a good listener, level headed individual with capability for right judgment, educationally and traditionally intelligent, God-fearing and a down-to-earth community mobiliser,” he said.